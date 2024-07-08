Sign up
Photo 1757
Epipremnum aka Pothos
New to the indoor plant collection.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
1
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3752
photos
37
followers
61
following
481% complete
1750
1751
1752
1753
1754
1755
1756
1757
1795
1754
1796
1755
1797
1756
1757
1798
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
7th July 2024 4:30pm
Tags
plants
,
indoor
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice pov
July 9th, 2024
