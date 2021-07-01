Tilpa Hotel

Tilpa is a small town on the legendary Darling River Run. This historic town sits on the western bank of the Darling River and was once a bustling trade port for paddle-steamers. Today, it’s known for its charming Outback pub and welcoming community. On the 2016 census, Tilpa had a population of 44. There is not much else in this tiny town, besides the pub.



The Tilpa Hotel is a classic, character-filled pub made of corrugated iron and timber. Established in 1894 to service the river boat trade.



Today, the Tilpa Hotel’s walls are an entertaining read, covered in travellers’ messages. Visitors pay to leave a message, with the money donated to the Royal Flying Doctor Service.



(I plan to share some photos of the inside walls tomorrow)