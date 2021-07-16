Sign up
Photo 922
Where to next???
Decisions, decisions......
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
4
3
leggzy
@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
Kathy A
ace
I like the sound of Cameron’s Corner
July 16th, 2021
Wylie
ace
Tough call. Really must get to Cameron’s corner though I believe the roads have been rained out a bit lately.
July 16th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
I like it
July 16th, 2021
Mike
ace
The garden at Eden sounds like it’s worth a visit!
July 16th, 2021
