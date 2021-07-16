Previous
Where to next??? by leggzy
Photo 922

Where to next???

Decisions, decisions......
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

leggzy

@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
Kathy A ace
I like the sound of Cameron’s Corner
July 16th, 2021  
Wylie ace
Tough call. Really must get to Cameron’s corner though I believe the roads have been rained out a bit lately.
July 16th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
I like it
July 16th, 2021  
Mike ace
The garden at Eden sounds like it’s worth a visit!
July 16th, 2021  
