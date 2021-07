Bang Bang Creek

There's often little or no water in this creek, so when there's been a bit of rain, it's always nice to take a drive to check it out. It's quite a wide creek in sections, but this particular section has multiple little creeks running within the wide creek bed. I really loved the look of the red creek bank on the other side, plus the beautiful trees & exposed tree roots along the creek bed. There is a waterfall upstream, so we had a lovely hike up to it.