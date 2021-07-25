Sign up
Photo 931
Valley of fields
Aka farm paddocks!
Driving along the road, this scene really caught my eye. It is starting to look quite green with the recent rain we've been having. It is not too far along the road from the old shack & overgrown train tracks that I recently shared.
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
1
0
leggzy
@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX7
Taken
10th July 2021 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
valley
,
fields
,
farm land
moni kozi
ace
Wonderful lanfscape
July 25th, 2021
