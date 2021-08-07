Previous
Next
Rocky outcrop by leggzy
Photo 944

Rocky outcrop

Another walk in the Bungonia National Park- the Green track, which was a loop track with lots of side diversions to points of interest, such as lookouts, caves etc. All up, we did about 10km.

This was the view from one of the 1st lookouts (I just cant remember which one!) To the left of the rocky outcrop, is where the lookout at the end of the Yellow track was. So we are now on the opposite side of the gorge, and this hike did not involve any creek crossings like the Yellow track 😉....it was a very nice & enjoyable hike.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

leggzy

@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
258% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such rugged terrain. It looks a great place to explore.
August 7th, 2021  
Wylie ace
fab bit of rock. Very impressive.
August 7th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wonderful rockscape!
August 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise