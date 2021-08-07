Rocky outcrop

Another walk in the Bungonia National Park- the Green track, which was a loop track with lots of side diversions to points of interest, such as lookouts, caves etc. All up, we did about 10km.



This was the view from one of the 1st lookouts (I just cant remember which one!) To the left of the rocky outcrop, is where the lookout at the end of the Yellow track was. So we are now on the opposite side of the gorge, and this hike did not involve any creek crossings like the Yellow track 😉....it was a very nice & enjoyable hike.