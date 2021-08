View over Bungonia Gorge

Again from one of the lookout points along the Green track walk.



The sheer rockface thats in the lower middle section of this shot, is the Bungonia Gorge - there is a separate walk that takes you down into the gorge (the Red track), but we didnt do this walk as we were put off by the warning signs on the track! But in hindsight, maybe we were capable of doing it?!