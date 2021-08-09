We found this amazing spot on our walk along the Green track in Bungonia NP. There was a little sidetrack we decided to explore - there were no signs or any indication of what was ahead. It wasnt a lookout as such, and was actually a bit dangerous, so you had to be careful. It was a narrow rocky point that involved some precarious rock clambering to get to a spot that overlooked to the other side of the Bungonia Gorge....and there were quite a few Grass Trees which was quite a surprise...how does something so beautiful grow in between the cracks of rocks?!