Grass Trees

We found this amazing spot on our walk along the Green track in Bungonia NP. There was a little sidetrack we decided to explore - there were no signs or any indication of what was ahead. It wasnt a lookout as such, and was actually a bit dangerous, so you had to be careful. It was a narrow rocky point that involved some precarious rock clambering to get to a spot that overlooked to the other side of the Bungonia Gorge....and there were quite a few Grass Trees which was quite a surprise...how does something so beautiful grow in between the cracks of rocks?!

Right behind the grass tree on the far right, is the Boral Limestone mine from a few days ago - https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2021-08-02
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

leggzy

@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
moni kozi ace
Now these are truly amazing
August 9th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Worth the trke!! Beautiful landscape
August 9th, 2021  
