View over the Shoalhaven River

Taken from the same spot as the shot 2 days ago, at the end of the 4x4 track in the Morton NP.



All of NSW is in lockdown from 5pm today, for 7 days (at this point). People in supermarkets are going crazy, filling their trolleys like they wont be able to buy food in the next 7 days (or more like a month going by the overflowing & bulging trolleys), yet thats one of the reasons you can leave home....I just don't get it! I am going to enjoy my time at home :)