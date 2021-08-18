Previous
Christ Church Anglican Church - Bungonia by leggzy
Christ Church Anglican Church - Bungonia

Building commenced in 1877 with a foundation stone being laid. When it was formally opened on Friday 24 May 1878, the church was unfinished - the windows were covered in with calico, the interior walls unplastered and the church lacked doors. Interior fittings were temporary. For this reason Christ Church was not formally consecrated until 1893. The church was heritage listed in 1999.

It was late afternoon when I took this shot & the setting sun gave the sandstone stonework an amazing beautiful glow
leggzy

@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
Photo Details

Yao RL
Really like the late afternoon sun. Breathtaking!
August 18th, 2021  
