The Towers

Once we reached the top of "The Rock", we descended via a different track to the one going up. This track was super steep & had lots of loose rocks & rubble, so you needed to be very careful as it would be very easy to slip & fall.



Part way down this steep track was The Towers -a 100m stretch of the north-east face of "The Rock", open to rock sports for rock climbing & abseiling and it's also popular with photographers and birdwatchers who want to view peregrine falcons who use The Towers as a nesting site.



This shot is looking straight up The Towers.