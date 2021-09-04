Previous
The Towers by leggzy
Photo 972

The Towers

Once we reached the top of "The Rock", we descended via a different track to the one going up. This track was super steep & had lots of loose rocks & rubble, so you needed to be very careful as it would be very easy to slip & fall.

Part way down this steep track was The Towers -a 100m stretch of the north-east face of "The Rock", open to rock sports for rock climbing & abseiling and it's also popular with photographers and birdwatchers who want to view peregrine falcons who use The Towers as a nesting site.

This shot is looking straight up The Towers.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

leggzy

@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great perspective and amazing how vegetation grows on rock.
September 4th, 2021  
