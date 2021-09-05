Previous
Bloomin' Patterson's Curse by leggzy
Photo 973

Bloomin' Patterson's Curse

This shot was along the track up to the top of "The Rock". The Patterson's Curse (purple flowers that are weeds - hence the name) gives a good indication of the steepness.
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

leggzy

@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So pretty. They look like bluebells.
September 5th, 2021  
