Photo 973
Bloomin' Patterson's Curse
This shot was along the track up to the top of "The Rock". The Patterson's Curse (purple flowers that are weeds - hence the name) gives a good indication of the steepness.
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
1
0
leggzy
@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
Tags
track
,
steep
,
the rock
,
pattersons curse
Susan Wakely
ace
So pretty. They look like bluebells.
September 5th, 2021
