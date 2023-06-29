Vintage

For this years "National Camera Day" I pulled out my dads old Model 110A Pathfinder Polaroid. They were manufactured from 1957 to 1964 and considered a professional-market Polaroid camera. You will never lose its lens cap because it is attached to the camera. It is heavy and bulky but what a beauty it is. My dad was a very big picture taker and a very organized person. He shoot with this polaroid and a 35 mm camera using slide film. Back then the only way to see a picture taken with a camera instantly was with the magic of a polaroid. I remember gathering around and watching the magic happen. Maybe my love for photography comes from my dad. It sure felt good holding it knowing my dad held it for so many years as I was growing up, capturing the special moments all our lives.



LOVE YOU DAD