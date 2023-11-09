Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
164 / 365
As The Colors Falls
Love all the trees in my backyard. It's so pretty in all four seasons. You do pay for the beauty when the leaves fall, getting lots of exercise with a rake. Well Bob does .... poor Bob
This type of photography is called ICM (In Camera Movement) . You slow the shutter speed down and move the camera as you press the shutter. It's hit or miss but you do get some interesting pictures.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4779
photos
172
followers
82
following
44% complete
View this month »
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
Latest from all albums
1146
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Year 12
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th November 2023 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
backyard
,
trees
,
fall
,
icm
Cathy
Lots of raking going on at my house! Cleaning out gutters, too! Great edit of the fall color!
November 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close