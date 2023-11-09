Previous
As The Colors Falls by lesip
164 / 365

As The Colors Falls

Love all the trees in my backyard. It's so pretty in all four seasons. You do pay for the beauty when the leaves fall, getting lots of exercise with a rake. Well Bob does .... poor Bob

This type of photography is called ICM (In Camera Movement) . You slow the shutter speed down and move the camera as you press the shutter. It's hit or miss but you do get some interesting pictures.
9th November 2023

Leslie

Cathy
Lots of raking going on at my house! Cleaning out gutters, too! Great edit of the fall color!
November 9th, 2023  
