167 / 365
Merry Everything
My co-pilot for the month of December. Thought I'd checkin since I've pretty much been missing from 365. Hopefully I'll get back in the swing of things in January.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4782
photos
169
followers
82
following
45% complete
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
Views
3
Album
Year 12
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th December 2023 12:54pm
Tags
christmas
,
santa
,
selfie
,
vwbug
