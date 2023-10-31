Bonetober Year 10

A decade ago I walked out of Costco to start a month long photography project with my new friend Bones. I only planned to do this for one October but somehow here we are at the end of year 10. We've had so many fun silly adventures together but It's time after 310 photos to get this skeleton photo project off my back. Bones will hang out with all his skeleton friends we have adopted and been given since he became part of the family. LOL I special thanks to my wonderful husband Bob who was always there to put Bones back together again and again when shoulder, arm, leg and even spine surgery was needed.



Happy Happy Halloween