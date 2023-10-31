Previous
Bonetober Year 10 by lesip
Bonetober Year 10

A decade ago I walked out of Costco to start a month long photography project with my new friend Bones. I only planned to do this for one October but somehow here we are at the end of year 10. We've had so many fun silly adventures together but It's time after 310 photos to get this skeleton photo project off my back. Bones will hang out with all his skeleton friends we have adopted and been given since he became part of the family. LOL I special thanks to my wonderful husband Bob who was always there to put Bones back together again and again when shoulder, arm, leg and even spine surgery was needed.

Happy Happy Halloween
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Leslie

@lesip
JackieR ace
Congratulations on your fabulous month. See you, and Bones, next year
October 31st, 2023  
Linda Godwin
It always fun! I enjoy Bonetober
October 31st, 2023  
Milanie ace
What a fun shot!
October 31st, 2023  
