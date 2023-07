Tag Your It

Bob woke me up at 6 this morning in case I wanted to see what was happening out back. The sun hadn't been up long and rises on the other side of the house so for the camera very little light but I did the best I could. There were actually 5 kits out back who were having a blast chasing each other all over the yard. I got lucky getting four together. So glad Bob woke me up.



Happy July 1st . Let the big family birthday month begin.