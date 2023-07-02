Doing The Happy Dance

I was so disappointed arriving at the Ape House and not finding finding Calaya and baby Zahra on exhibit but not giving up I returned an hour later and there she was. Calaya is a 20-year-old female western lowland gorilla and gave birth to her second offspring Zahra on May 27. Talking with two of the zoos employees Calaya is a very good attentive and protective mother. The other gorillas are curious and Calaya will let them look but not touch Zahra. She will shoo them off, including Mokey her first born. So far Mokey is okay with that. I always love new babies at the zoo.