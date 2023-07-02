Previous
Doing The Happy Dance by lesip
110 / 365

Doing The Happy Dance

I was so disappointed arriving at the Ape House and not finding finding Calaya and baby Zahra on exhibit but not giving up I returned an hour later and there she was. Calaya is a 20-year-old female western lowland gorilla and gave birth to her second offspring Zahra on May 27. Talking with two of the zoos employees Calaya is a very good attentive and protective mother. The other gorillas are curious and Calaya will let them look but not touch Zahra. She will shoo them off, including Mokey her first born. So far Mokey is okay with that. I always love new babies at the zoo.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I want to FAV this ten times! What a wonderful family portrait!
July 3rd, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Adorable capture! Love this!
July 3rd, 2023  
Babs ace
Aw what a precious moment fav
July 3rd, 2023  
Harry J Benson ace
An incredible capture
July 3rd, 2023  
Vesna
Wonderful image.
July 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise