32 / 365
Extreme Workout
I was wandering around Old Town Las Vegas and came across Mr. Robot. Looks of new art pieces in this part of town. So much renovation going on.
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3477
photos
200
followers
96
following
Year 9
NIKON D750
4th February 2020 5:30pm
sculpture
robot
