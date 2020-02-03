Rock Me Baby

We arrived in Las Vegas yesterday. Visiting these rocks were on my list of things to see. A cold front arrived last night and today was only 50 with very cold 30 mile an hour winds. Brrr it was cold and darn there were plenty of visitors so I worked real hard to get a picture without them.



About the piece:

Renowned Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone’s colorful large-scale, public artwork Seven Magic Mountains is a two-year exhibition located in the desert outside of Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring seven thirty to thirty-five-foot high dayglow totems comprised of painted, locally-sourced boulders. The exhibition opened May 11, 2016, and was originally scheduled to be on view for two years. It has become so popular it received a 3 year extension. I have the feeling it won't be going anywhere for a longtime.



Visible across the desert landscape along Interstate 15, Seven Magic Mountains offers a creative critique of the simulacra of destinations like Las Vegas. According to Rondinone, the location is physically and symbolically mid-way between the natural and the artificial: the natural is expressed by the mountain ranges, desert, and Jean Dry Lake backdrop, and the artificial is expressed by the highway and the constant flow of traffic between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.







