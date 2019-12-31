Sign up
Photo 1753
Dimming of the Year
The year slowly drifting away what will 2020 bring?
Whatever it does I hope it does you well.
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
