Dreich is the Word by lifeat60degrees
Dull, wet and windy but not necessary all of those at the same time but at various stages of the day. At this point I had just about come out of the low cloud that came down in the afternoon.

Both NorthLink and Loganair have put out warnings regarding possible travel disruption from Tuesday through to Thursday so looks like we are in for a fun week.
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

