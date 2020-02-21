Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1805
Calm Waters
At least it was calm in the shelter of Lerwick Harbour. Out west and even in the apparent shelter of Scalloway Harbour the seas were fierce. No ferry again tonight and NorthLink reckon the ferries won't be back to normal until Tuesday.
The Supermarkets will be empty!
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
21st February 2020 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
harbour
,
shetland
,
lerwick
Joan Robillard
ace
Oh the problems of island living. I hope you have reserves.
February 21st, 2020
