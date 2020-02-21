Previous
Calm Waters by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1805

Calm Waters

At least it was calm in the shelter of Lerwick Harbour. Out west and even in the apparent shelter of Scalloway Harbour the seas were fierce. No ferry again tonight and NorthLink reckon the ferries won't be back to normal until Tuesday.

The Supermarkets will be empty!
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Joan Robillard ace
Oh the problems of island living. I hope you have reserves.
February 21st, 2020  
