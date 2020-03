Sumburgh Airport

The Sumburgh to Glasgow flight heads off south this morning. Due to the drop in passengers a high number of flights to and from Shetland have now been removed from the schedule.



Soon there will be no direct flight to/from Glasgow or Inverness and to get Edinburgh we will need to fly via Kirkwall. Two flights to Edinburgh / Kirkwall daily but the biggest difference is that the Aberdeen route will be down to two flights a day as well. That's a drop from the four or five we are used to.