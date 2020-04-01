Previous
Hoswick Blue by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1845

Hoswick Blue

In Hoswick people were sitting out in their t-shirts. Those of us who were passing through and not having the benefit from the hill sheltering us were wearing two thick jumpers and two coats.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

