Photo 1845
Hoswick Blue
In Hoswick people were sitting out in their t-shirts. Those of us who were passing through and not having the benefit from the hill sheltering us were wearing two thick jumpers and two coats.
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
1st April 2020 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
