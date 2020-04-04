Sign up
Photo 1848
Low Tide
A very wet day but managed to get the dog out when it was less so.
Low tide at Leebitton with a few birds about but nothing out of the ordinary.
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
4th April 2020 1:31pm
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
