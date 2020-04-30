Previous
Next
Rain on the Way by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1874

Rain on the Way

Walking directly into the wind at this point with rain not far away. An hour later it started and has been off and on all day with a cold wind gradually building up as well.
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
513% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise