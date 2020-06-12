Previous
Last Rays by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1917

Last Rays

Although sunset is at 22:29 this evening we lose it behind the hill about 40 minutes earlier but it doesn't really get dark at all at this time of year.
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Richard Lewis

Richard Lewis
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Sue
Stunning! Absolutely love it!
June 12th, 2020  
