Glorious Early Morning by lifeat60degrees
Glorious Early Morning

Super bright first thing this morning. The buttercups in Hoswick coming good.
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
