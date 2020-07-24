Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1959
What a Morning!
Lovely and bright with no wind first thing this morning. It stayed that way more or less the rest of the day. I think the burns in the village will be grateful for the rain that is due tomorrow however.
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4167
photos
154
followers
45
following
536% complete
View this month »
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
Latest from all albums
1958
843
1313
48
1959
844
1314
49
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
24th July 2020 6:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close