Photo 1961
Wild Angelica
Always a sign that the wild flower season is well into the second half of the year when the Wild Angelica is out.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
26th July 2020 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
angelica
,
sandwick
