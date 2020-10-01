Previous
Running Down That Hill by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2028

Running Down That Hill

Heavy rain overnight and most of the day. One wet dog and owner twice (so far!)
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
October 1st, 2020  
Yolanda
Great shot
October 1st, 2020  
