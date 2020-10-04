Previous
Bluethroat by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2031

Bluethroat

A greatly cropped grainy photo of a Bluethroat that unexpectedly appeared in front of me today. Typically enough I didn't have the large lens with me at the time. First time I've managed a photo of one.
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
