Previous
Next
Loch of Noness by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2123

Loch of Noness

All quiet at this time of year. During the height of summer it is not safe to walk around here due to the number of Bonxies nesting. They will soon see you off.

High cloud but no sunshine today, so far, but no wind worth speaking about making it another fine day for a walk.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
581% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise