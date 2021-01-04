Sign up
Photo 2123
Loch of Noness
All quiet at this time of year. During the height of summer it is not safe to walk around here due to the number of Bonxies nesting. They will soon see you off.
High cloud but no sunshine today, so far, but no wind worth speaking about making it another fine day for a walk.
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
4th January 2021 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
noness
