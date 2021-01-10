Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2129
Chaffinch
I also managed a shot of a Great Northern Diver today but the Chaffinch common as they are nationally is a much rarer sight for me. Admittedly if I got a Great Northern in the garden that would be something else.
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4725
photos
170
followers
45
following
583% complete
View this month »
2122
2123
2124
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
Latest from all albums
2127
218
1460
2128
915
1461
2129
219
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
10th January 2021 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chaffinch
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close