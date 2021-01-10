Previous
Chaffinch by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2129

Chaffinch

I also managed a shot of a Great Northern Diver today but the Chaffinch common as they are nationally is a much rarer sight for me. Admittedly if I got a Great Northern in the garden that would be something else.
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
