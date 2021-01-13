Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2132
Another Sunrise
Been very lucky with the weather since Christmas. Felt colder today because of the wind but the air temperature has risen enough to clear a lot the last few bits of snow away but still some icy sections on paths to catch us out.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
13th January 2021 9:45am
Tags
sunrise
,
shetland
,
lerwick
