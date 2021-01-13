Previous
Another Sunrise by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2132

Another Sunrise

Been very lucky with the weather since Christmas. Felt colder today because of the wind but the air temperature has risen enough to clear a lot the last few bits of snow away but still some icy sections on paths to catch us out.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
Photo Details

