Photo 2140
Hoswick
Very wet and windy today up until around 4pm so I was lucky to get out at all for a photo. The LED street lights while giving a better type of light for photographs don't spread their light so far but I much prefer them.
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4758
photos
174
followers
45
following
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
5
365
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
21st January 2021 7:02pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
led
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
