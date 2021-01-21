Previous
Hoswick by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2140

Hoswick

Very wet and windy today up until around 4pm so I was lucky to get out at all for a photo. The LED street lights while giving a better type of light for photographs don't spread their light so far but I much prefer them.
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
