Letter Box by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2153

Letter Box

If you live well off a single track road along a gravel track you need a letter box attached to a fence.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
Photo Details

Carole G ace
Letter box on the fence in NZ is a common sight, but not the snow on it, or at least not in the area I live. Our postie came and gave us instructions on exactly where to put the box, so she could drive up and put the mail in from her position in the drivers seat. LOL
February 3rd, 2021  
Mallory ace
This is really cool. Love the lines and the snow.
February 3rd, 2021  
