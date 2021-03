Hoswick

Looking down on Hoswick from the track up the hill behind the village.



Hoswick's great advantage is that it almost has a climate of its own. Very sheltered by the hill you see the wild flowers here first before anywhere in Sandwick and it is always warmer. While a wee bit jealous of that I console myself with the fact that because it is so tight against the hill we can have a couple more hours of direct sunshine during the summer than Hoswick.