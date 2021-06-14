Sign up
Photo 2284
Breiwick Bay
Breiwick in Lerwick with the Gilbert Bain Hospital standing out.
This Monday's early walk around Lerwick involved a number of detours as we had to avoid the film crew filming the latest episodes of Shetland. A few road closures in Lerwick today and tomorrow.
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
lerwick
breiwick
