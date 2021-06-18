Previous
Greenfield Road by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2288

Greenfield Road

When I first moved to the village this road didn’t need a name as there were only a couple of houses at the road end, which is behind me. There are at least a dozen now and more on the way.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
