Photo 2318
Leebitton
Looking towards Sandlodge with Mousa in the background.
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
,
sandlodge
