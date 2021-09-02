Sign up
Photo 2364
Queue for Take-off
Turnstone revving up before taking off with the Ringed Plovers following on shortly thereafter.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
2nd September 2021 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
turnstone
,
plover
,
sandwick
