Haystack by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2366

Haystack

There are still a few crofters gathering and drying the hay using old methods. This taken at the Noness croft.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
Photo Details

