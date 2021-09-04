Sign up
Photo 2366
Haystack
There are still a few crofters gathering and drying the hay using old methods. This taken at the Noness croft.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
haystack
,
sandwick
,
noness
