Photo 2465
Dry Stane Dyke
2nd February 2022
2nd Feb 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
2nd February 2022 2:11pm
Tags
dyke
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Dianne
Like a piece of artwork. Fav
February 5th, 2022
