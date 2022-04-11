Sign up
Photo 2585
Aidasol
Dominating the harbour today was the 253 metre Aidasol on its first visit to Lerwick. It had come over from Hamburg and set sail for Iceland later on in the afternoon. The visitors got a dry, clear but cold day for their trip to the Isles.
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5690
photos
171
followers
43
following
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
aidasol
jo
ace
Great comp.
April 11th, 2022
