Aidasol by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2585

Aidasol

Dominating the harbour today was the 253 metre Aidasol on its first visit to Lerwick. It had come over from Hamburg and set sail for Iceland later on in the afternoon. The visitors got a dry, clear but cold day for their trip to the Isles.
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
jo ace
Great comp.
April 11th, 2022  
