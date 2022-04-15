Sign up
Photo 2589
Tollbooth
The Lerwick Tollbooth is now home to the local branch of RNLI. It overlooks the small boat harbour where as you can see the Lifeboat is stationed.
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
15th April 2022 3:32pm
Tags
shetland
,
rnli
,
tollbooth
,
lerwick
