Tollbooth by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2589

Tollbooth

The Lerwick Tollbooth is now home to the local branch of RNLI. It overlooks the small boat harbour where as you can see the Lifeboat is stationed.
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
