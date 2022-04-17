Sign up
Photo 2591
Grey Day
A lot mist during the day with the odd sunny break. Very mild rising into double figures most of the day.
Cumliewick Rocks
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5696
photos
170
followers
43
following
709% complete
2584
2585
2586
2587
2588
2589
2590
2591
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
cumliwick
