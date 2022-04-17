Previous
Grey Day by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2591

Grey Day

A lot mist during the day with the odd sunny break. Very mild rising into double figures most of the day.
Cumliewick Rocks
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
