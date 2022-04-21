Sign up
Photo 2595
Wheelhouse
I don’t think this wheelhouse will hit the open seas again.
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5700
photos
172
followers
43
following
710% complete
2588
2589
2590
2591
2592
2593
2594
2595
Views
4
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
21st April 2022 6:46pm
Tags
shetland
,
wheelhouse
,
sandwick
