Photo 2599
Dog-Violet
More and more wild flowers beginning to bloom. This Dog-Violet along the Noness road which always has a great variety of flowers growing wild despite it being a very exposed area.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
violet
shetland
sandwick
noness
